Two Katigorah Circle Office Employees Arrested for Accepting Bribes Following Viral Video

Silchar: A viral video followed by news report led to the arrest of two employees of the Katigorah Circle office for allegedly accepting bribe. The arrested persons were Sahadat Hussain, Lat Mandal and Manoj Adhikary, a Kanungo of the Katigorah Circle office. Recently a video clipping went viral where Sahadat and Manoj were seen accepting bribes from a person for a land deal inside the office campus. The report was flashed in local dailies too. Subsequently the Cachar district administration initiated an inquiry into the allegations which were substantiated by sufficient proof. Sahadat and Manoj were arrested from the DC office where they were summoned to appear and from there they were sent to Katigorah police custody.

