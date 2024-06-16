Sonitpur District Gears Up for District-Level Yoga Competition on International Day of Yoga

Tezpur: In connection with the celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga, a district-level yoga competition has been organized by the National Ayush Mission, Assam in collaboration with Sonitpur District Administration to be held on June 19 at the indoor hall, Polo field, Tezpur.

The competition aims to promote yoga and encourage participation from various age groups within the district. The first category is for the participants aged up to 10 years, the second category is for the participants aged above 10 to 18 years, the third category is for the participants aged above 18 to 35 years and the fourth category is for the participants aged above 35 years.

The event will commence at 11:00am, and all students, yoga players, and yoga performers are encouraged to participate. The organizers have requested that schools and yoga centers to inform their students and members about the event to ensure wide participation. This initiative is part of the district’s efforts to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga in a befitting manner and to promote the physical and me being of its residents through the practice of yoga.

