Model Code of Conduct in Force in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election

Staff Reporter
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now in force across Assam and other poll-bound states, following a formal directive issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.
The commission addressed its directions to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the respective states and Union Territories, with immediate effect.
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Notably, the MCC does not apply only to political parties and candidates at the state level.
The ECI confirmed that the code also applies to the Central Government in respect of any announcements or policy decisions that affect the poll-bound states and UTs — a significant provision that limits the ruling dispensation at the Centre from using policy levers for electoral advantage.
The commission has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance across several key areas:
Defacement of property: All flags, banners, hoardings, and posters must be removed from government, public, and private property. The owner's consent is mandatory before any surface is used for political material.
Official vehicles and accommodation: No political party, candidate, or election-connected individual may misuse government vehicles or official accommodation.
Public exchequer advertisements: The issuance of advertisements funded by taxpayer money is strictly banned during the election period.
Private residences: Citizens' privacy must be protected. Demonstrations or picketing outside private homes are not permitted.
Shortly after the MCC came into force, banners, hoardings, and flags of various political parties were removed from flyovers, road dividers, and public spaces across Guwahati.
The ECI has also laid out clear obligations for parties and elected officials during the campaign period.
Political parties must inform police in advance of any meetings or processions, comply with prohibitory orders, and seek necessary permissions for loudspeakers and other equipment.
Ministers are barred from combining official duties with campaign activities and cannot use government machinery, transport, or personnel for electioneering purposes.
The ECI has activated several channels for citizens and political parties to report violations:
Helpline 1950: Complaints can be lodged with the District Election Officer or Returning Officer concerned.
C-Vigil App on ECINET: Citizens and parties can report violations directly through the app.
SUVIDHA Module on ECINET: Political parties can apply for use of public spaces such as maidans and helipads. Allocations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
All officials have been directed to act impartially, ensure equal treatment of all parties, and safeguard the credibility of the electoral process.