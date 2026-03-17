Model Code of Conduct in Force in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election

The commission has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance across several key areas:

Defacement of property: All flags, banners, hoardings, and posters must be removed from government, public, and private property. The owner's consent is mandatory before any surface is used for political material.

Official vehicles and accommodation: No political party, candidate, or election-connected individual may misuse government vehicles or official accommodation.

Public exchequer advertisements: The issuance of advertisements funded by taxpayer money is strictly banned during the election period.

Private residences: Citizens' privacy must be protected. Demonstrations or picketing outside private homes are not permitted.

Shortly after the MCC came into force, banners, hoardings, and flags of various political parties were removed from flyovers, road dividers, and public spaces across Guwahati.