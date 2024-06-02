Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Assaulting Minor Student in Little Stars School, Digboi

DIGBOI : A teacher belonging to privately administered CBSE affiliated Little Stars School of Digboi Tinsukia district was suspended by school management committee in Tinsukia district following the alleged mishandling of a minor student on May 28. According to the parents of a 10-year-old student, an art and craft teacher engaged in the Little Stars School was suspended here on Friday for assaulting their minor son in the classroom.

“The action taken by the management committee was communicated verbally by the principal of the school on phone,” the mother said.

Meanwhile, Popinder Singh, one of the office bearers of the school management committee denying to share copy of the suspension letter to the parents ironically blamed the child for making noises in the classroom.

“The teacher had to react because the student was shouting in the classroom” Singh said while talking to the mother of the victim. “Your child is our child, we have already initiated steps against the teacher but I cannot share the official document,” added Singh who was a retired AOD official.

Meanwhile, Rina Kakoty Gogoi, the mother of the victim while expressing surprise at the behaviour of Singh alleged that the craft teacher had reacted abnormally upon her son and slapped him unwarranted from behind without any reason.

However, in yet another case of mental harassment to a minor student surfaced earlier in DPS Digboi, the school management committee is yet to initiate steps from its end. A minor student of VII standard had to jump off from the second floor of the mammoth school building mysteriously allegedly due to constant mental harrasment by one of the teachers of the school.

The minor victim was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Dibrugarh. She is reportedly recovering gradually and is stated to be out of danger, informed a hospital staff. The rise of growing perverted incidents in the schools involving teachers -students in Digboi have been a matter of great concern.

