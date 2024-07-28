Sonitpur District to Celebrate District Day on August 3, Marking 40 Years Since Formation

Tezpur: Sonitpur district will celebrate District Day on August 3. On this day in 1983, the Assam government issued a notification forming Sonitpur district with Tezpur as its headquarters, separating it from Darrang district. In this context, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, held a press conference in the District Commissioner conference hall. Mishra announced a five-day celebration starting from August 2, in honour of District Day.

On August 2, Guardian Minister Piyush Hazarika will inaugurate the five-day “Jaipur Foot Camp” in the evening. The camp, organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Samittee of Jaipur with support from North Assam Divyang Association and Sonitpur Red Cross Society, will provide free artificial limbs to over 1,200 specially-abled individuals from Sonitpur, Biswanath district, and Kaliabor subdivision. Mishra also said that the celebration will commence at 6am on August 3 with a walkathon. Other activities on this day include a blood donation camp, an Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission block-level organization event, an interaction and felicitation of renowned artist Biren Singha, flute performance by Dipak Sharma, and a play titled “Stree Patra” directed and performed by veteran Actress Seema Biswas.

On August 4, there will be a tree plantation and distribution program at 9am, followed by an awareness event on cancer in collaboration with the Rotary Club at 11am. On August 5, the activities include a community service programme at Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School at 8am and a special cultural event for women titled “Mission Shakti” at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School at 5pm.

The Deputy Commissioner also shared the schedule for Patriot Day on July 28, which will include paying tribute to Desh Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, and the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Deba Kumar Mishra encouraged all district residents to celebrate the national festival with enthusiasm. He reviewed the progress of the Independence day programmes and directed the officials to complete all preparation by August 13.

The press conference was attended by the CEO Sonitpur Zila Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, ADCs Garga Mohan Das, Twhir Alam, and Karabi Kakoti Konwar, and Tezpur Sadar Revenue Circle Officer Madhurya Borgohain, along with other senior district officials.

