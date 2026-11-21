OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level coordination meeting on the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) 2026–27 was held at the Conference Hall-I of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, on Friday, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The campaign will be conducted across Sonitpur district from December 1 to 14, 2026, to identify undetected leprosy cases, ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, and raise awareness to eliminate social stigma associated with the disease.

As per the district micro plan, the campaign will cover an estimated population of 13,29,362 across 2,49,896 households. A total of 1,120 search teams and 215 supervisors will be deployed for house-to-house screening and monitoring. Two additional teams will be assigned to Rangapara Railway Hospital. The campaign’s preparedness and implementation strategy were presented by District Consultant, NVBDCP, Baharul Islam, in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Chayanika Hazarika, health officials and representatives of various departments.

Addressing the meeting, Das stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination, timely deployment of field workers and extensive public awareness. The district administration urged residents to cooperate with the search teams during household visits to facilitate early detection and treatment.