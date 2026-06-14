Tezpur: Sonitpur Sets Target of 1.49 Lakh Children for Pulse Polio Campaign

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A meeting of the District Task Force (DTF) on the upcoming National Immunisation Day (NID) for Pulse Polio was held at the Conference Hall of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sonitpur. The meeting was chaired by the Additional District Commissioner (Health), Kuldip Hazarika. During the meeting, the district immunisation officer presented a detailed overview of the forthcoming NID campaign and highlighted the roadmap, targets, and key operational strategies. It was informed that the district target for the campaign is 1,49,045 children in the 0–5 years age group. The campaign will commence on June 28 with booth-based vaccination activities, followed by house-to-house visits on June 29 and 30 to vaccinate children who may have missed the booth day and ensure that no eligible child is left behind. Transit vaccination activities will be conducted throughout the three-day campaign period. An orientation session on the STOP Diarrhoea Campaign 2026 was also conducted during the meeting.

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