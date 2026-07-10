Sonitpur Gears up to Implement ‘Amar Mati, Amar Nayak’ Initiative to Honour Unsung Heroes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration has initiated steps to implement ‘Amar Mati, Amar Nayak,’ a flagship initiative of the Governor of Assam aimed at documenting and honouring the lives and contributions of the state’s unsung heroes.

A district-level meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, was held at the DC’s conference hall on Sunday to discuss the roadmap for implementing the scheme in the district. Additional District Commissioner James Aind, the nodal officer for the initiative, outlined its objectives before members of the newly constituted committee comprising eminent personalities from different fields.

Addressing the meeting, the district commissioner said the initiative seeks to identify, document, and recognise deceased personalities from Sonitpur who have made remarkable contributions to education, literature, culture, social service, sports, administration, the freedom movement, and other fields. Their inspiring life stories will be preserved to motivate future generations.

Originally launched as a pilot project in Kamrup district in March this year, the scheme has now been expanded to the five culturally significant districts of Sonitpur, Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Cachar, and Kokrajhar for implementation during the 2026–27 financial year.

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