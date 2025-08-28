Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das interacts with AROHAN Class IX mentees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An interaction session with the District Commissioner-cum-Chief Mentor of Sonitpur district, Ananda Kumar Das, and the Class IX mentees under the AROHAN Scheme of the Government of Assam was held on August 27, at the NEC Conference Hall, Darrang College, Tezpur. The programme was organized by the District Administration, Sonitpur, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Sonitpur, with the participation of 115 mentors and mentees from government/provincialized schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The formal event began with a welcome address delivered by the Additional District Commissioner (Education), Sonitpur, Kabita Kakati Konwar. A chorus performance by the students of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary Multipurpose Girls’ School set the tone for the programme.

The highlight of the day’s programme was an interactive address by the Chief Mentor, DC Das, which engaged the mentees in meaningful dialogue and inspiration. The District Commissioner emphasized the value of holistic education, time management, and quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the need for continuous striving for excellence while always respecting one’s roots and culture. The session also featured a documentary screening on the AROHAN scheme and motivational talks delivered by Assistant Commissioner of Sonitpur, Dibangana Mohan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, Ankita Sharma, and Assistant Employment Officer of the District Employment Exchange, Sonitpur, Churnika Das.

The afternoon session of the daylong programme focused on career guidance, with valuable insights shared by Dr Palashmoni Saikia, Principal of Darrang College, and Ankush Bhaduri, Faculty, Potential & Concept Education, Tezpur. A chorus performance by mentees from Sonabheel Tea Estate Model High School and a documentary screening on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan added to the proceedings.

The event, also graced by Inspector of Schools, Prabhat Das, DPO, Samagra Shiksha Sonitpur, KK Deka, along with other officials of the Education Department, concluded with a vote of thanks, marking a day of learning, motivation, and inspiration for the mentees under the AROHAN scheme.

Also Read: International Day of Non-Violence: Sonitpur District Commissioner Ankur Bharali Leads Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at DC Office

Also Watch: