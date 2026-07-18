Sonitpur Health Society Observes World Snake Day with Awareness Programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Health Society, Sonitpur, observed World Snake Day across the district on July 16 with awareness programmes on snakebite prevention, first aid, timely treatment, and snake conservation. Health workers conducted awareness sessions at health institutions, educating ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and locals on preventive measures, safe first-aid practices, and the importance of seeking immediate medical treatment following a snakebite. They also urged the public to avoid harmful traditional remedies such as applying tourniquets, cutting the wound, or using herbs and chemicals. Officials emphasised that snakebite is a medical emergency but is treatable if the victim is taken promptly to a health facility.

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