Sonitpur implements ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ to Empower Tribal Communities

TEZPUR: In line with the national observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh (November 2024 to November 2025), Sonitpur district has rolled out the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs aimed at empowering tribal communities through grassroots leadership, responsive governance, and last-mile service delivery. The mission is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, launched across one lakh tribal villages under the Adi Sewa Parv from September 17 to October 2.

Under the programme, 40 tribal villages across six blocks of Sonitpur district, Bihaguri, Barchalla, Dhekiajuli, Balipara, Rangapara, and Naduar, have been identified for implementation. However, two villages have recently been placed under BTR administration and are no longer under the district’s jurisdiction.

The implementation began with a district-level orientation on September 1, attended by heads of departments and chaired by the District Commissioner, who stressed inter-departmental coordination. A three-day district process lab from September 10 to September 12 trained block master trainers, equipping them to lead workshops at the block and village levels. Subsequent orientations and village-level workshops engaged officials, SHG women, and youth leaders, building a network of grassroots ‘Adi Karmayogis.’

Further, 18 Adi Sewa Kendras have been identified in the district to serve as single-window service centres. These Kendras, set to be inaugurated on September 20, will also introduce ‘Adi Sewa Samay’—a weekly hour of voluntary community service. As part of the Tribal Village Vision 2030 exercise, communities are co-creating five-year development blueprints through transcend walks, focus group discussions, and village action plans, converging with flagship schemes such as PM JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

