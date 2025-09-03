Orientation programme of ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ held in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The orientation program of district-level ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ was held at the Training Hall of Dibrugarh District Commissioner’s Office.

‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ is an ambitious and visionary scheme run by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs of the Union Government with the main objective of improving the quality of life of the tribal people and making them self-reliant.

This scheme seeks to empower government employees as original workers through providing appropriate training and involving NGOs in this initiative.

Speaking at the orientation programme, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said that the Tribal Affairs Department of the Government of India had launched the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan with the aim of comprehensive development of the tribal community through successful implementation of socio-economic security schemes.

The District Commissioner urged the government to spread the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Governments in these areas and take measures to ensure that the schemes were available to the eligible persons.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kamrup administration begins rollout of Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan

Also Watch: