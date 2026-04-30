Sonitpur launches crackdown on indiscriminate use of fertilizers and pesticides

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur District Agriculture Department has launched strict enforcement measures across the district. A task force carried out extensive inspection drives at multiple retail and wholesale outlets dealing in fertilizers and pesticides.

As part of ongoing awareness initiatives led by the department in collaboration with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), nearly 30 awareness programs were organised across 15 agricultural circles under the “Save Mother Earth” campaign. These efforts aim to educate farmers on the balanced and judicious use of chemical fertilizers while encouraging a shift towards sustainable and organic farming practices.

In view of the upcoming paddy cultivation season, a district-level task force led by District Agriculture Officer Pradip Talukdar and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Sadar) Dr Zakir Hussain conducted inspections at several licensed pesticide outlets in Dhekiajuli, Balipara, and Rangapara in Sonitpur districts. During the drive, officials thoroughly examined valid licences and stock registers of the shop.

Speaking to the media, District Agriculture Officer Pradip Talukdar stated that such enforcement drives would continue in the interest of protecting soil health and public safety. He cautioned that any dealer found violating norms or selling expired products would face cancellation of licences along with legal proceedings. Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Dr Zakir Hussain urged farmers to purchase fertilizers and pesticides only from authorized outlets and to always collect proper receipts. He also emphasised the importance of scientific practices, such as soil testing, to determine the appropriate quantity of fertiliser instead of excessive chemical applications.

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