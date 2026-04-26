Workshop on balanced fertilizer use held by ICAR-ATARI Zone VI at Kahikuchi

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AZARA: A one-day stakeholder workshop on 'Balanced Fertilizer Use for Sustainable Agriculture' was organized by ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI at the Horticultural Research Station (HRS) in Kahikuchi on Saturday.

The programme witnessed the participation of around 150 stakeholders, including representatives from 47 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

The primary objective of the workshop was to sensitize stakeholders on balanced nutrient management and to formulate a state-level action plan aimed at reducing excessive fertilizer use without affecting crop productivity.

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