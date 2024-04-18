Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Sonitpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and does not have any reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).
The total number of voters in the constituency is 14,99,604, erstwhile Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency.
This constituency is composed of several assembly segments, including- Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, and Bihpuria.
Sonitpur constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Sonitpur Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Sonitpur constituency, comprises of one nominee each from BJP, INC, AAP, BPF, BMP, VPI and GSP, in addition to one independent candidate.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Sonitpur Constituency
Ranjit Dutta: Ranjit Dutta is an experienced BJP politician from Assam, with a history of serving as a cabinet minister and as the state BJP president. He has been a significant political figure, representing the Behali constituency in the state assembly.
Premlal Ganju: Premlal Ganju, a 53-year-old INC politician from Assam, is contesting the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections and is actively campaigning for his party.
Rishiraj Kaundinya: Rishiraj Kaundinya, a 45-year-old AAP candidate from Tezpur, is contesting in the Sonitpur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections and holds a B.A. from Tezpur College.
Raju Deuri: Raju Deuri, a 47-year-old BPF politician and Lakhimpur native with an LLM from Delhi University, is running for the Bihpuria (Sonitpur) seat in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sonitpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Sonitpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Sonitpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
When was the Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency established?
- Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency was established in 2023.
What are the assembly segments that compose the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency?
- Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency is composed of the following assembly segments- Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Naduar, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, and Bihpuria.
Who is the INC candidate for Sonitpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election?
- Premlal Ganju is the INC candidate for Sonitpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Who is the BJP candidate for Sonitpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election?
- Ranjit Dutta is the BJP candidate for Sonitpur in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
