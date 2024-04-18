Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Sonitpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and does not have any reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The total number of voters in the constituency is 14,99,604, erstwhile Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency.