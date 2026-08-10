Sonitpur Police arrest Tezpur resident with Chinese pistol, live rounds amid terror investigation

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Sonitpur Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Tezpur for allegedly possessing illegal arms and launched an investigation into his suspected involvement in terrorist activities.

The accused has been identified as Bhabesh Kalita, a resident of Milanpur Kosh Gaon, Tezpur, in the Sonitpur district. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search at his residence and allegedly recovered a Chinese-made pistol and eight live rounds. He was arrested under Section 25(1A) of the Arms Act, and a case, numbered 483/26, was registered at Tezpur Sadar Police Station. The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, Kalita had previously been arrested three or four times in connection with different cases. A police official also stated that a hand grenade had earlier been recovered from his residence.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the source of the weapons and the circumstances surrounding the alleged activities of the accused.

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