Sonitpur sets up control room to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In the interest of public service and maintenance of law and order, the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, has established a control room at the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, DDMA Building, Tezpur, to ensure the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja from October 17 to 21 and facilitate the smooth handling of emergency official work and law and order duties. The control room can be contacted at Mobile No. 9435371672. It will function from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on October 17 and from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm each day from October 18 to 21.

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