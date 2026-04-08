Sonowal concludes statewide poll campaign, calls for united mandate

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Marking the culmination of an extensive statewide campaign, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called for a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP-led NDA, positioning the election as a defining moment to unite Assam under the vision of 'Barak-Brahmaputra-Pahar-Bhaoyam,' and accelerate its journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

For more than 10 days, senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal has campaigned across more than 25 Assembly constituencies and addressed nearly 40 public meetings, covering regions from Barak Valley to Upper Assam, Central Assam, and parts of Lower Assam, reaching diverse communities and stakeholders.

Framing his campaign around unity and inclusive development, Sonowal emphasized that Assam's strength lies in integrating its geographical and cultural diversity.

"Our vision is clear - valleys of Barak and Brahmaputra, our hills and our plains must move forward together. Only through this collective strength can we rebuild Assam as a strong, self-reliant, and progressive state contributing to PM Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Reflecting on the campaign, Sonowal said that the overwhelming public response across regions indicated strong support for the NDA's governance model rooted in peace, development, and identity protection.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent rally, Sonowal said that the message of development and unity has resonated widely.

Also Read: BJP Protected Indigenous Land Through Eviction Drives, Says Sarbananda Sonowal