Soon Assam to Form 'Population Army' to Curb Birth Rate in Muslim Dominated Areas

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is mulling to form a 'population army' to spread awareness especially in the Muslim-dominated areas where the state has witnessed a population explosion.

Further, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a team of around 1000 youngsters will be sent to various areas including the char areas, sandbars, to distribute contraceptives and to talk about the benefits of a small family.

The CM said, "This group of people will be known as population army especially from the char chapori (riverine sand bars) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to distribute contraceptives."

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma met over 150 leading indigenous Muslim personalities from diverse fields and said they all have agreed that population growth is a threat to the development of the state.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said a total of eight subgroups will be formed with members from the indigenous Muslim community to suggest various developmental measures.

"I met over 150 intellectuals, writers, doctors, artists, historians, and professors among others. We discussed various issues confronting the Assamese minority people," he added.

Padma Shri awardees Dr. Illias Ali and Eli Ahmed were among prominent people from the minority community at the meeting, while Welfare of Minorities Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu participated along with Sarma as part of the government.





