Protesting Class 12 Students Appearing for Betterment Demands Uniform Evaluation Formula

GUWAHATI:

Students from Class 12 who applied for the Betterment Examination protested in front of the AHSEC headquarters in Guwahati, demanding that the evaluation process be revised. The pupils wanted a standardised assessment methodology.

Students who filled out an application for a betterment examination will be given marks based on the division they received in their first examination attempt. For example, if a student received first division, 5 percent of his or her marks will be added to the total.



All such students are entitled to take the exam, which will be administered by the Education Department to improve and for unsatisfied students.

Several student organisations in the state are protesting the evaluation process for board examinations, despite education minister Ranoj Pegu's willingness to meet with them.

The students sought a 'Uniform Evaluation Formula,' adding that it should be established for the benefit of class XII students and should be improved.

The Assam government has already revealed the criteria for evaluating students in Class 10 and 12. But due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the examinations had to be cancelled. Ranoj Pegu, the education minister, made the statement in the presence of officials from the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the bodies in charge of administering the examinations.

"We have decided that the evaluation of students for both classes would be based on records of internal assessment and previous exams available with us," stated the Education Minister.

For students in Class 12, who take practical examinations, 50 percent of their total marks would come from the best three subjects from Class 10, 30 percent from Class 12 practical, 10 percent from internal evaluation and attendance in Class 11, and Class 12, and the remaining 10 percent from AHSEC. Students in Class 12 from the arts and commerce streams (who do not have practicals) will receive 50% of their marks from the best three subjects in Class 10, 40% from internal assessment in Class 11 and Class 12, and an additional 10% from AHSEC.

Students who are unsatisfied with their grades or the assessment procedure will have the option of taking normal examinations by September 15 or whenever the exams may be scheduled. This year, there will be no notification of rank holders for separate streams.





