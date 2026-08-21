Sootea Divas marks heritage police station’s role in Assam freedom struggle, says Minister Bimal Borah

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The State Minister for Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises and Act East Policy Affairs, Bimal Borah, attended the second Sootea Divas organised by the Cultural Affairs Ministry of the State Government at Sootea on Thursday as a chief guest. The state programme, convened by the Cultural Department in association with the Sonitpur district administration and in collaboration with the general public of the Naduar area, was organised to mark the historical significance and importance of the heritage Sootea police station.

The programme began with a rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Barun Purakayastha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sonitpur, inside the heritage police station premises in the presence of dignitaries. Rani Kakaty offered homage to the martyrs, while Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika described the significance of the day with historical reference.

In his speech, Minister Bimal Borah said that in the history of human civilisation, some special days do not remain merely dates on the calendar but are transformed into historic events. He said, "The date of August 20, flowing with the warmth of patriotic blood, is an example presented by the people of this region, which we have gathered to commemorate. Engraved on this date of the calendar is the indomitable desire for freedom of the people of Naduar."

Eminent journalist Adip Kumar Phukan, who graced the event as a distinguished guest, highlighted Sootea's heritage and said that during the Freedom Movement, Sootea was one of the three main centres in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah to Lead Sootea Divas Celebrations on August 20