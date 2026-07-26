Sootea Mourns Lakheswar Hazarika, Eminent Volleyball Player and Cultural Activist, Dies at 78

Lakheswar Hazarika, a resident of Barua Chuk, Sootea and an eminent sports person breathed his last due to neurological ailments at his residence on Saturday. He was 78. Late Hazarika, a known volleyball player and reputed sports organizer of the greater Sootea area was closely associated with many socio-cultural and sports organizations of the area. He was district level volley player and the state government had offered him a placement under sports quota. After retirement from his service posted at Kokrajhar he engrossed in social service and dedicated his remaining life for Sankari culture and tradition. Representatives of various organizations paid homage before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter besides a host of relatives.

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