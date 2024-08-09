Biswanath Hosts 'Gender Sensitization Week' Under Mission Shakti: Focus on Women's Rights and Gender Equality

JAMUGURIHAT: Under the 100-day campaign on Mission Shakti of Women and Child development department, Biswanath, SANKALP- Hub convened a special awareness campaign on ‘Gender Sensitization Week’ at District Institute of education and training (DIET) Biswanath.

The session was initiated by Md Moinul Haque Choudhury, District Social welfare Officer, Biswanath who emphasized the importance of such events and highlighted the need for men to be sensitized on women’s rights and encouraging Sports and ending Sports-related stigma among girls. Samirjyoti Borah, Principal DIET, urged the teacher trainees not to be a mere spectator of patriarchy rather as an individual every one must refrain from gender stereotypes and promote gender equality .

District Mission Coordinator Monali Beniya delivered a detailed presentation on the distinction between gender and sex, explaining how society constructs roles based on sex, leading to gender formation. She addressed issues of gender bias and discrimination in various settings, such as home and the workplace. Furthermore, she underscored the importance of women’s education and empowerment, discussing various schemes available for women, including the One Stop Centre Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, legal assistance, counselling, and the Women Helpline Scheme. The District Program Coordinator Tanzum Islam Hazarika explained about the components of Mission Shakti Scheme (Sambal and Saamarthya ) and shared 24*7 women helpline 181 and highlighted the working of One stop centre of the district.

District Program assistant Mehfuz Islam Borah elaborated on the POSH act 2013 and provided information on the Minority Scholarship, Pre and Post Matric Scholarships. The programme also included a question-and-answer session. The event concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Monali Beniya DMC, DHEW.

