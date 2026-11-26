A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A resident of Sootea has allegedly lost Rs 3,200 after being duped by an unidentified fraudster who posed as a Lot Mandal of the Naduar revenue circle and promised to include his name in land records as a legal heir. According to reports, the victim, identified as Sarbat Ali, a resident of Kotarati in the southern part of Sootea, received a phone call from a person claiming to be a revenue official. The caller allegedly assured Ali that he would help complete the process of adding his name to the land records and demanded money for the procedure. The fraudster reportedly sent a QR code through which Ali initially transferred Rs 2,000. Later, another QR code was sent, and an additional Rs 1,200 was allegedly collected from him. The accused reportedly contacted Ali from mobile number 9394900173.