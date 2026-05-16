Assam: Allegation of major land fraud at Golaghat revenue circle office

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A serious allegation of land fraud at the Golaghat revenue circle office has created widespread concern in Golaghat district. The family of an 80-year-old man has alleged that his 1 bigha 2 katha 11 lecha plot of land was fraudulently transferred and mutated in another person’s name. According to the complaint, Akon Chandra Saikia had legally purchased the land located at Bongaon under the Golaghat revenue circle in 2005. However, the family alleged that in 2022, the land was secretly and illegally mutated in the name of another individual through order No. GOL/2021-22/41345/FMUT issued from the Golaghat revenue circle office. The family has reportedly approached the chief minister of Assam and the district commissioner, demanding a proper investigation and justice in the matter.

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