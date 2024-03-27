Sootea : ‘Singhasan’ installed at Sapekhati Namghar

JAMUGURIHAT: A new ‘Singhasan’ was installed amid rituals on Tuesday at the renovated Namghar of Sapekhati in the northern part of Sootea by Rantu Goswami, Xatradhikar of Haldhiaati Satra in presence of devotees and dignitaries. Earlier to this a Bhagawat procession was carried out in the adjoining villages. Local donors donated ceiling fans, the Bhagawat, Kirtan, the Geeta, Chandratap to the namghar. The event was attended by former minister Prabin Hazarika, ZPC member Dhanada Gogoi, Dr Ranjan Gogoi, Amitabh Barua, Prabin Goswami, Mrinal Goswami among others.

