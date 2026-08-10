Soumyadeep Dutta urges public to back wildlife sanctuary in Goalpara, citing India’s legacy of respecting nature

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GOALPARA: Environmentalist and Asom Gaurav awardee Soumyadeep Dutta on Saturday called for greater public participation in wildlife and environmental conservation, stressing that respect for nature and living beings has been deeply rooted in Indian civilisation since ancient times.

Dutta was speaking as the chief speaker at the 71st Foundation Day celebration of Goalpara College, held at the college auditorium and being presided over by Dr. Subhash Barman.

Addressing students, teachers and members of the public, he highlighted India’s long-standing tradition of respecting nature, wildlife and even plant life.

Referring to the pioneering work of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose, Dutta said that Indian philosophical traditions recognised the interconnectedness of living beings long before modern scientific research established several such facts through experiments.

He emphasized that Bose’s scientific work on plant responses made a historic contribution to demonstrating that plants also respond to external stimuli.

Dutta also urged the people of Goalpara to come forward with a collective demand for the creation of a wildlife sanctuary encompassing Pancharatna and Ajgar Hills, including the famous wetland Urpad Beel, pointing out the ecological importance of the region.

He said such an initiative could provide long-term protection to the area’s rich biodiversity while also strengthening environmental awareness among local communities.

Dutta also praised the Assam Forest minister Jayanta Malla Baruah for his initiative to compensate the farmers of the state whose crops have been affected by the wild elephants.

Earlier, Prodip Timung, DC Goalpara, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the government works taken up to introduce the school students to the forest and environment and its conservation.

The Foundation Day programme of Goalpara College brought together students, teachers, alumni and distinguished guests like Padmashree Jogesh Deuri, black rice-famed Upen Rabha, environmentalist Davidson Marak, Angel Momin, Rakesh Rabha, accredited farmer Abdul Awal, noted social worker Sailen Das, former principals and many others who were recognised and felicitated.

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