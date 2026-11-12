South Kamrup Tops Assam's NFDP Registration Drive with 14,457 Entries

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: South Kamrup has emerged as the leading region in Assam in the registration of fisheries stakeholders under the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP), recording 14,457 registrations out of a total of 33,394 in Kamrup district.

The achievement places Kamrup district at the forefront of the state's NFDP registration drive, reflecting the growing participation of fish farmers, fishers, fish vendors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders in the digital formalisation of the fisheries sector.

Area-wise, Chamaria recorded the highest number of registrations in South Kamrup at 4,337, closely followed by Goroimari with 4,193. Palasbari accounted for 1,980 registrations, while Boko recorded 1,519 and Nagarbera 1,484. Chaygaon registered 944 stakeholders. Together, the six areas accounted for 14,457 registrations.

Speaking to The Sentinel, District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO), Kamrup, Dr Sanjay Sarma said that the campaign aims to bring all eligible members of the fisheries community under the formal fisheries development framework through digital registration.

As part of the initiative, a special awareness and registration camp was organised on Wednesday at Katahi village in Chaygaon under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency, targeting economically disadvantaged fishing communities in the remote area.

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