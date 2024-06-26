South Salmara Mankachar: Irregularities in Compensation for Erosion Victims

HATSINGIMARI: A large number of residents of the South Salmara Mankachar district of the state have expressed concerns regarding the distribution of compensation among the people who have faced problems because of continued soil erosion in different parts of the district.

The development of people being deprived of compensation led to the filing of a written complaint separately to the district commissioner alleging massive irregularities in the name of providing compensation to the families affected by erosion in South Salmara-Mankachar district and has evoked strong reactions in the district.

Notably, various parts of South Salmara-Mankachar district had published a list offering one-time assistance of Rs 90,100 to each affected family through their bank accounts for the year 2019-20. However, the release of this list has triggered dissatisfaction among those impacted by erosion.

After the release of the list, there has been a strong reaction among the people affected by erosion. It has been alleged that the departmental authorities have committed irregularities in preparing the list of people affected by erosion in Barairalga gram panchayat Sukhsar gram panchayat and Malakhowa village panchayat in 2019-20. Specifically, it is claimed that while approximately 400 families were affected by river erosion in Berabhanga First Block village, the authorities have only included 80 families in the compensation list.

Previously the Residents in Berabhanga Village of the 1st block of South Salmara Mankachar distinct of Assam staged a protest regarding erosion-related issues in their village. They claimed that there had been multiple discrepancies in compensating those impacted by erosion. A large number of villagers from Berabhanga Village 1st Block in South Salmara Mancachar district held a protest. They mentioned that they were unfairly left out of compensation despite being affected by erosion and demanded that all the victims be compensated as per the rule.