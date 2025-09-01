Souvenir ‘Muktawali’ unveiled in memory of Late Tejaratddin Ahmed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A memorial meeting was held on Sunday at the residence of Late Tejaratddin Ahmed, retired official of the Sivasagar District Education Department, to honour his memory. On the occasion, a commemorative souvenir titled ‘Muktawali’ was also released.

The programme began with a one-minute silence in prayer for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The meeting, presided over by noted poet and writer Prema Gogoi, was conducted by teacher Atikur Hazarika. Distinguished guests including noted columnist Samsul Barik, social workers Ansaruddin Bora and Asadullah, Pranjal Pratim Khanikar, Raju Ullah, retired teacher Subhadra Bora and Kudrat Ullah, among others, recalled their fond memories and close association with the Late Ahmed. His only daughter, Wahida Rahman (Momi), also shared her heartfelt feelings and turned emotional while speaking about her father. Following the memorial tributes, retired District Education Officer Abdul Jalil formally released the souvenir ‘Muktawali,’ edited by journalist Najiullah Hazarika. Jalil remembered Tejaratddin Ahmed as an honest, amiable and dedicated officer, someone who never neglected his duties and was known for his humble and gentle nature.

In his address, poet and writer Prema Gogoi observed that the publication of ‘Muktawali’ would help keep alive the cherished memories of the Late Ahmed and his noble contributions. The programme was attended by social worker Imdad Ullah, Dr Aminur Rahman, Dr Jehiruddin Khan, Ziaruddin Hazarika, Prashanta Borgohain, Syed Jehirul Huda, Saleha Begum, Ajiratddin Hussain, along with family members of the Late Ahmed, and several other well-wishers.

