Advocate Bhaba Goswami donates Rs 50 lakh to AXX for Educational Trust

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Noted advocate and writer Bhaba Goswami has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) for the establishment of an educational trust aimed at supporting students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Goswami, who has been closely associated with the Xabha since 1970 and has served it in various capacities, formalized the agreement at his residence in Jorhat. The signing took place in the presence of his wife Deepti Dutta Goswami, son Advocate Sudipta Nayan Goswami, daughter-in-law Dr Pranabika Mahanta Goswami, Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, Central Office secretary Dr Jyotirekha Hazarika, Xabha secretary Ashok Kumar Senapati, and principal secretary Debojit Bora.

The trust will primarily focus on preparing students for administrative and other competitive examinations by offering free coaching and guidance to underprivileged aspirants. “This trust will play a vital role in enabling disadvantaged students to prepare for competitive examinations,” remarked Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

Explaining the purpose of his contribution, Bhaba Goswami said, “I am offering this amount to the AXX for a noble cause and for the welfare of society.”

It may be noted that the announcement of the Trust had earlier drawn wide applause during the second plenary executive session of the Xabha held at Dhaligaon. Principal Secretary Bora further informed that the formal signing of the trust deed will take place soon.

