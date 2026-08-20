Spate of Cattle Thefts in Sootea’s Nagsankar Area as Four Heads Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Stolen

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Four cattle heads, including a pair of bullocks, one Jersey cow, and two local pregnant cows, were stolen from the cowshed of one Partha Saikia, a resident of Barua Chuk. The market value of the stolen cattle is worth more than Rs 2 lakh, informed Saikia. The growing number of cattle thefts has become a matter of great concern for the people of Sootea's Nagsankar area. A good number of cattle have been stolen from Kamarchuk, Gosai Chuk, Metera Gaon, and Bahuwabari areas within a fortnight.

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