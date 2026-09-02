Spate of Namghar Thefts in Bokakhat: Traditional Artifacts Looted, Police Yet to Find Clues

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The activities of thieves at namghars have been increasing steadily in the Kamargaon police station area of Bokakhat co-district. On Saturday night, thieves broke into the Bachapathar Srimanta Namghar and looted it. After breaking a window, the thieves entered the Namghar and stole several items, including two pairs of bartal (traditional cymbals). On Sunday night, thieves completely looted the Shankar Hari Namghar at No. 1 Parghat Bauri village. Among the items stolen were six xorai (traditional offering stands), four chiki, five ghoti (metal vessels), four pairs of taal (cymbals), one clock, two hota, and 20 brass bowls, among other articles.

Although the namghar committee has lodged an FIR at Kamargaon police station, no clues regarding the thieves have yet been found.

Also Read: Three Held, Stolen Gadgets and Jewellery Seized in Twin Guwahati Theft Cases