Special Annual Chokapara Session of the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha concludes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The two-day Special Annual Chokapara Session of the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha concluded on Tuesday at Nabakumar Memorial M.E. School, Chokapara–Daukpara. The session was organized by the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Chokapara Swarna Branch Xahitya Xabha , hosted by the Daukpara Social Welfare Committee, and supported by the Reception Committee.

On the second day, a conclave of life members of the Axom Xahitya Xabha from Bongaigaon district was inaugurated by Keshab Chandra Ray, president of the Reception Committee, in the presence of Dharmeshwar Das, organizing Secretary of the Dhubri Regional Office of the Axom Xahitya Xabha, as chief guest.

The open meeting was presided over by Kalindra Dev Sarma, president of the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha, and inaugurated by Rohini Kumar Choudhury, member of the finance sub-committee of the Axom Xahitya Xabha. The welcome address was delivered by Keshab Chandra Ray.

Several eminent personalities attended the programme, including Giridhar Choudhury, Working president of the Pathshala Session of the Axom Xahitya Xabha and president of the Barpeta District Xahitya Xabha ; Nayan Choudhury, Secretary of the Jalaha Regional Office of the Xahitya Xabha ; Pramod Sarma, Publication Secretary of the Barpeta District Xahitya Xabha ; Swargajyoti Chetia, Assistant of the Information and Publicity Sub-Committee; Barun Das, vice-president of the Inter-Ethnic Harmony Sub-Committee; Ashwini Kumar Nath, Assistant of the Baksa District Xahitya Xabha ; Atul Ray, Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council; former Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha president Ajit Kumar Das and former vice-president Bhaveswar Rabha; District Representative of the Axom Xahitya Xabha Bikram Medhi; and Kamakhya Prasad Ray, Member of the Central Publication Sub-Committee.

During the meeting, the souvenir “Deokura” and poet Janki Barman Ray’s collection “Manas Kanya” were formally released by Nayan Choudhury. Cultural programmes featured a dance-drama performed by students of Chilarai National School, North Salmara, and the traditional Koch Rajbongshi Hudum Dance presented by Purnima Choudhury’s troupe.

The objectives of the session were outlined by Dalim Kumar Singh, secretary of the Bongaigaon District Xahitya Xabha . Notably, dissatisfaction was expressed by district president Kalindra Dev Sarma over the absence of Axom Xahitya Xabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami and Secretary Devajit Barua, despite their scheduled participation.

