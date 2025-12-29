Numaligarh Refinery branch observes 109th foundation day of Axam Xahitya Xabha

A correspondent

Bokakhat: Under the initiative of the Numaligarh Refinery branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, the 109th Foundation Day of the Axam Xahitya Xabha was celebrated on Saturday. On the same occasion, formal felicitation was accorded to branch members Kaustav Sharma and Juri Sharma, who are scheduled to retire from their official service on December 31. During the programme, Trinayan Sandikai, an officer of Assam Bhavan, Mumbai, was present and enriched the event with his eloquent speech. On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Xabha, Tahmida Ahmed delivered an informative address. An invited member of the Xabha, Ajay Singh, was also present at the programme. The event, compered by branch secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia, was attended by Ripon Saikia, Sangam Panchanan, Manoj Kumar Das, Gajen Das, Sanjeev Kumar Das, Banita Neog, Bhupen Sharma, Devraj Talukdar, Bonku Saikia, Purnima Konwar, Dipu Kumar Bhatt, and Keshabananda Tamuli, among others.

