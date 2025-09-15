Special covers on Agnigarh and Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha released at AgniPex

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Department of Posts organized a two-day district-Level Philately Exhibition titled 'AgniPex' at the Darrang College auditorium, Tezpur, with the theme 'Heritage Sites.' The exhibition showcased stamps and postal exhibits highlighting historical places, monuments, eminent personalities, and rare collections. To mark the occasion, two special covers were released-one on 'Agnigarh' to commemorate the event and another dedicated to musical maestro and freedom fighter of Assam, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, President Awardee Benudhar Kakati, and Darrang College Principal Dr Palashmoni Saikia, in the presence of Samir Chandra Das, Superintendent of Posts, Darrang Postal Division. A total of 14 participants displayed 72 philately frames featuring stamps and envelopes on themes such as India's freedom struggle, historic landmarks, rare commemorative issues, and postal releases from various eras.

Also Read: Assam pays glowing tribute to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on 56th death anniversary

Also Watch: