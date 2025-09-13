Two-Day workshop on question paper standardization concludes in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A two-day training workshop on ‘Standardization of Question Paper Templates’ organized by the Sonitpur Zonal Office of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), concluded at Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya, Tezpur. The programme was inaugurated by Prabhat Das, Inspector of Schools, Sonitpur, and coordinated by Krishna Kanta Deka, Zonal Officer, SEBA, Sonitpur. Around 250 lecturers and subject teachers of Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Political Science, Economics, and Accountancy from various schools and colleges of the district took part in the sessions. The training was imparted by subject experts including Sudarshan Nath, Papori Barman, Ahmadul Haque, Apurba Das, Kakoli Das, and Sekandar Ali.

