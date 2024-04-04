Special Investigation Team of Assam Police grills Mridul Hazarika in connection with APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police on Wednesday questioned Mridul Hazarika in connection with the ongoing investigation into the cash-for-job scam in the Assam Public Service Commission. Members of the Special Investigation Team raided the Assam Public Service Commission office on Tuesday and collected documents related to CCE (Mains) 2013 and 2014. They also summoned 2013 batch officer Mridul Hazarika to appear before them on Wednesday.

