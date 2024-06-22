Special Lok Adalat Scheduled at Supreme Court of India from July 29 to August 3

Bongaigaon: “Special Lok Adalat is going to be held from July 29 to August 3 at Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, as said by Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Bongaigaon,” stated District Information and Public Relation Officer on Friday. “So it is requested to all parties concerned to avail the opportunity of this mega settlement drive to settle their disputes and matters pending before the Supreme Court of India. Parties can appear both physically or virtually on the online platform to arrive at final settlement of their dispute,” DIPRO informed.

She also stated that quick settlement of disputes, final and executive awards, cost of effective resolution of disputes and refund of court fee are the benefits of the upcoming Special Lok Adalat Week.

