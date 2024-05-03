Special measures to ferry polling officials in sar areas of Nalbari district

Nalbari: Nalbari district administration is undertaking special measures for the sar areas of the district. In 51 polling booths in sar areas on the Brahmaputra river under Mukalmua revenue circle special arrangements are made to ferry polling officials and materials. A total number of 204 polling officials and 102 security personnel will be deployed in the sar areas on the third phase of election on May 7. All the officials will leave for sar areas on May 5. The district administration has hired mechanized boats, tractors and motorcycles to carry the polling materials and personnel to these booths. Life boats and other security measures will also be provided for the polling officials.

