Assam: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal seized illegal saw mill

Kumarikata: Bihangapur border outpost of 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia conducted a joint raid operation with Kumarikata Forest Department along the India-Bhutan border and seized an illegal saw mill, generator set and wooden logs 87.885Cft (approx) from Bahabari village under Tamulpur Police Station. On the same day in an another joint search operation, carried out by Gaiden Chowk border outpost with Tamulpur excise department, 156 bottles of Bhutan-made liquor were seized from Chandanpur village under Tamulpur Police Station.

After documentation, the seized items were handed over to Kumarikata Forest Department and Superintendent of Excise Department, Tamulpur. 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is continuously carrying out such operations to fulfill its duty to protect the India-Bhutan border. 24th Bn, with the co-operation of the bordering villagers, is holding regular meetings with them and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB BOP/Coy or Unit Headquarters if they witness any kinds of illegal activity or smuggling, stated a press release.

Also Read: ‘People won’t vote for CAA supporters’: Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency CPI(M) candidate Manoranjan Talukdar

Also watch: