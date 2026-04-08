Special observer reviews poll preparedness in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election, Special Observer Manjit Singh (Retd IAS) conducted a comprehensive review of poll preparedness across all five Legislative Assembly constituencies of Kokrajhar district on Monday. During the field visits to polling stations, the special observer assessed various arrangements and evaluated the overall readiness for the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections. DC & DEO, Kokrajhar, Dr P Uday Praveen, along with SSP, Kokrajhar, Akshat Garg, and senior officers of the district administration, accompanied the special observer during the review to take stock of ground-level preparations. Subsequently, the special observer chaired a review meeting at the Office of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, attended by the general observers, expenditure observers, and police observers.

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