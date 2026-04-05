Special Observer Manjeet Singh inspects election preparedness in Dima Hasao

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HAFLONG: Manjeet Singh, appointed as Special Observer for the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, visited Dima Hasao district to assess election preparedness and ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process. The retired IAS officer arrived in Haflong, the district headquarters, on April 2 and was received by District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge. During his visit, he inspected key election-related facilities, including the strong room and various operational cells involved in managing the election process.

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