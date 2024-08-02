Special Project Monitor Pradeep Kumar Jain Inspects NH 37 Four-Lane Road Construction in Nagaon and Tezpur

NAGAON: Pradeep Kumar Jain, the special project monitor, Delhi under Ministry of Transport, Government of India visited Nagaon and Tezpur with a day two long programmes to inspect the under-construction NH 37 four lane road from Rangagara towards Biswanath Chariali under NHIDCL, Tezpur office here, sources added.

Sources claimed that the senior official arrived at Tezpur on Sunday and camped at Tezpur for a couple of days there. During his visit, the official took stocks on progress of construction and also inspected the quality of the work so far. Besides, the official also reviewed the public grievances in this regard. During the two day long visit, Pradeep Kumar Jain, the Special Project Monitor, Delhi even rushed to the laboratory of the construction agencies and also monitored the construction work at Amoni, Kaliabor, etc in the district.

It is pertinent to mention that a couple of weeks back, a slew of local newspapers as well as other electronic media covered several news items regarding the alleged manipulation of departmental guidelines and irregularities in construction of four lane from Amoni towards Kaliabor Tiniali in Nagaon district. It is alleged that due to flouting of guidelines as well as irregularities of the construction agencies, the under-construction NH four lane developed cracks in various places within months of its completion and the construction agencies concerned tried to clear their dues from NHIDCL, Tezpur office simply filling up those potholes occurred on under-constructed NH 37 four lane road.

