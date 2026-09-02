Special Task Force of Assam Arrests Fifth Suspected SBN Operative in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam has arrested 31-year-old Mrigen Saloi, a suspected operative allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).

Saloi was apprehended in the early hours of August 31, 2026, from a rented house at Gauripur in Changsari, Kamrup district. According to the STF, incriminating articles were also recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Saloi, a resident of Belsor in Nalbari district, had been working in Changsari for around a year. He allegedly maintained contact with several individuals based in Pakistan who are suspected to be associated with the SBN.

With Saloi's arrest, the total number of arrests in the SBN-related case has risen to five. Earlier arrests were made in Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta, and Hailakandi districts.

Also Read: Special Task Force, Assam Apprehends 3 Operatives of Pak-based SBN