Special Task Force, Assam Apprehends 3 Operatives of Pak-based SBN

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, on Friday conducted a coordinated operation against the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), with the assistance of the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta. During the operation, STF apprehended three alleged SBN operatives in connection with STF P.S. Case No. 06/2026, for terrorism-related activities.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Akramul Islam (26) of Beparipara, Dhubri; Aminur Rahman (22) of Dhupiri, Panbari, Chirang; and Abdul Hussain (54) of Dabandia, Kalgachia, Barpeta.

The operation was launched on the basis of credible intelligence regarding the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network allegedly involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, establishment of sleeper cells, and facilitation of terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

According to the investigation and intelligence inputs forming part of the case, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is alleged to operate in association with, and under the directions of, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan, through Pakistan-based handlers and encrypted communication channels.

Investigations further indicated that the network operates through and is associated with several front organisations, including the Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK), and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which are allegedly used to conceal its operational structure and cross-border links. During 2026, TTH claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel on February 22 and May 24, 2026.

The network's activities in Assam first came to notice during an investigation in the Nalbari district, leading to the arrest of an alleged operative on May 22, 2026.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 5 mobile phones, 7 SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards, and other incriminating documents.

STF said that further investigation is in progress.

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