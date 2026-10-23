Speeding Car Crashes into Tree Near Dibrugarh University, Two Youths Dead

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Two youths were killed in a road accident when their car (AS06AK0199) crashed into a roadside tree on the NH-37 near Dibrugarh University on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Rishiraj Maut (20 years), a native of Chabua who resided in Tinsukia, and Lakshyajyoti Phukan (21 years) from Tingkhong.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 3 am when the speeding vehicle was heading towards Barbaruah from Dibrugarh city. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree.