Tragic Crash Near Dibrugarh University Claims Lives of Two Youths

Two young men were killed on the spot early Thursday morning when their speeding sedan violently crashed into a roadside tree on National Highway 37 near Dibrugarh University.

The fatal mishap occurred around 3:00 AM as the car, bearing registration number AS-06-AK-0199, was travelling from Dibrugarh city towards Borbaruah. Authorities stated the driver lost control on a turn, causing the vehicle to veer off the highway and ram directly into a tree.

The deceased have been identified as Rishiraj Maut (20) of Tinsukia, and Lakshyajyoti Phukan (21) from Tingkhong. Local police quickly secured the site, seized the wrecked vehicle, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

"Preliminary findings indicate that high speed was the primary cause of the crash. People must understand the value of life," a senior police officer stated, urging motorists to exercise caution on the national highway.

Residents also noted that poor visibility and overgrown roadside vegetation on the highway turns continue to pose severe hazards to night commuters. An investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy is currently underway.