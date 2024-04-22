Sri Sri Hanuman Janmo Utsav starts in Demow, Assam

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Sri Sri Hanuman Janmo Utsav was organised by the Matri Shakti and the People of Demow Dehajan at Sri Sri Chalasar Hanuman Mandir situated in Demow Dehajan Padumoni Path from Sunday for three days. As per the schedule, on Sunday, the Kalash Yatra was taken out in the Demow area. In the morning on Monday, the puja will be held, and then the Akhand Astrayam Hari Kirtan will be started, and during the evening, the aarti will be done. In the morning on Tuesday, the Aarti will be done, and then the Jaagya will be done. After that, the Prasaad will be distributed. Popular artist Sanjay Singh will perform Bhajan, and the Matri Shakti Committee will perform Diha Naam on Tuesday evening.

