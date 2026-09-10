Sribhumi fisherman allegedly abducted by Bangladesh security forces

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) allegedly abducted a man named Balai Namasudra, who had gone fishing near the India-Bangladesh border on August 27. For the past twelve days, his wife has been making desperate efforts to rescue her husband. Arriving at a puja pandal in Sribhumi town in search of news about her husband, the wife, Mamata Namasudra, broke down in tears.

The Border Security Force (BSF) informed Balai's wife that it would take around two to three months to bring him back. On the other hand, although Balai's companion from that day, Ashim Namasudra, has returned, Mamata stated that he was not providing any clear answers regarding Balai.

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